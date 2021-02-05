UN chief follows situation in CAR with concern: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the political, security and humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) with concern, said his spokesman on Wednesday.

The secretary-general has been closely following the situation in the CAR, and takes note of the final results of the first round of legislative elections, as proclaimed by the Constitutional Court on Monday, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres remains very concerned about recent armed clashes and threats to civilians in the CAR. He deeply regrets the loss of human lives, the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, the forced displacement of more than 200,000 people, and the increased suffering of the population, said the statement.

Guterres strongly condemns the violence, reiterates his call for a global cease-fire in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and urges all parties to immediately cease hostilities. He reiterates that perpetrators of grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as serious crimes, including the killing of civilians and UN peacekeepers, must be held accountable, it said.

The secretary-general urges the CAR authorities to initiate a meaningful and inclusive political dialogue with the political opposition and armed groups that have renounced violence to de-escalate tensions and revitalize the peace process, said the statement.

Guterres reiterates that the UN peacekeeping mission in the CAR will maintain a robust posture to implement its mandate, including the protection of civilians. He wishes to reassure the people of the CAR of the steadfast support of the United Nations for their efforts to consolidate peace and democracy in close cooperation with other partners, it said.

The situation in the CAR remains tense following the Dec. 27 legislative and presidential elections. A second round of the legislative elections is scheduled for Feb. 14. Enditem