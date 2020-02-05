UN chief says normality in visa attribution “absolutely essential”

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that it is absolutely essential to have normality in the attribution of visas so that the UN can function normally.

“It is absolutely essential to have normality in the attribution of visas,” the secretary-general told reporters in UN headquarters in New York at a press conference on UN work priorities for 2020 when answering the question that “the heart of the United Nations is becoming less accessible lately.”

Guterres said that in situations that involve matters of national security, it is “understandable in any country of the world” to impose restrictions on visas.

“But what we are witnessing is, of course, something that needs to be normalized,” he said.

“We need to have normal conditions for functioning of the United Nations, which means that visas need to be attributed in a regular way,” the secretary-general said.

The United States denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Jan. 9.

The United States also failed to issue visas to a Russian delegation in time to attend the UN General Assembly last year.