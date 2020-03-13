UN chief sees movement-building for gender equality

UNITED NATIONS, March 9 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday was encouraged by what he saw as movement-building in gender equality.

This year, the world marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and its Platform for Action, which together define the most comprehensive and transformative global agenda for gender equality and women’s empowerment, he told the opening meeting of the 64th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

“A key legacy of the Beijing process was movement-building. These past 25 years have seen growing, strengthened, vibrant, transnational and diverse women’s movements that are increasingly challenging slow and piecemeal progress by calling for urgent systemic change.”

They are advancing gender equality and demanding accountability from governments and other powerful actors. They are forging coalitions and working across themes, sectors and political boundaries to advance the rights of women and girls and show how they are inextricably linked to economic, social and environmental justice for all, said Guterres. “These movements are proposing bold new alternatives for a different world.”

Young women’s activism for environmental justice in Africa has put the spotlight on the impacts of extractive industries and unsustainable patterns of consumption and production. And the Ni una menos (Not one less) movement in Latin America has built strong alliances across classes and generations to demand action on violence against women and girls, he noted.

The Generation Equality Forum, being convened by UN Women and co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and France, is aimed at equal participation of women and girls in political life and decision-making in all areas of life, he said.

By January 2020, the United Nations has achieved gender parity — 90 women and 90 men — in the ranks of its full-time senior leadership, two years ahead of the target that the secretary-general set at the start of his tenure, and the world body has a roadmap for parity at all levels in the coming years, said Guterres.

“This long-overdue change is an essential recognition of the equal rights and value of women staff, and a fundamental instrument to change power relations within our organization. It is also about improving our efficiency and our effectiveness for the people we serve.”

This year’s CSW meeting, which was originally scheduled for March 9-20, has been reduced, for the time being, to a one-day event owing to fears for the coronavirus.

“I am truly saddened that the extraordinary circumstances ushered in by the spread of the coronavirus have left us no choice but to postpone the full session of the CSW and, instead, gather for just this one day,” said Guterres, who recommended the scale-down.

“I know that activists and women’s groups around the world share my disappointment. But I also take heart because I know we remain committed to the cause of gender equality. We all understand the imperative of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.”

The CSW under the UN Economic and Social Council is an organ that promotes gender equality and the empowerment of women. Its annual meeting is a major event for the cause of gender equality and is of special interest to nongovernmental organizations.