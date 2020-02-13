UN chief underscores power of radio to promote diversity

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has promoted the “enduring power of radio to promote diversity and help build a more peaceful and inclusive world,” said his spokesperson on Thursday.

According to Stephane Dujarric, in a message marking World Radio Day, the UN chief said that in an era of rapid media evolution, radio retains a special place in every community as an accessible source of vital news and information.

Radio brings together people, he added. “As such, radio has a key role to play as we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and tackle our climate crisis.”

Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, Feb. 13 became World Radio Day. This year, it is marked under the theme of diversity, both in the newsroom and on the airwaves.