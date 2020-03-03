UN child rights committee meeting starts in Samoa

SUVA, March 2 (Xinhua) — The 84th Extraordinary Session of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child kicked off in Apia, capital of Samoa, on Monday with the participation of the United Nations Committee members, delegates, representatives of human rights organisations as well as member states invited to make presentations.

Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi said that Samoa presented its sixth periodic report under the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women in 2018 using video conferencing.

“These milestone events are consistent with Samoa’s commitment to deepen and strengthen the important engagement between treaty parties and the treaty bodies,” he said.

“The ultimate goal is for deepened and more meaningful engagement to lead to more effective implementation of human rights conventions such as the Committee on the Rights of the Child, so that together we can all deliver on the promise for our children, provided under the Convention.”

However, he cautioned that the “one-size fits all” approach to addressing human rights would not work, and emphasized that the five-day conference in Samoa should enhance engagement between the Committee and stakeholders.

Tuilaepa assured the Committee that his country continues to maintain its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, and made reference to the use of regional and international forums to continue to raise the issue.

“We continue to advocate for the importance of ensuring, Samoan, the Blue Pacific and also Small island Developing States (SIDS) perspectives, challenges and opportunities, are clearly articulated and understood,” he added.

The UN child rights committee meeting was the first time a UN human rights treaty body had held a meeting outside of Geneva or New York.