UN donates medical supplies to Mongolia to help fight COVID-19

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated medical supplies worth 346,000,000 Mongolian Tugriks (about 120,000 U.S. dollars) to Mongolia to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Mongolia’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The medical supplies include respiratory ventilators, masks and protective suits, the ministry said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, Mongolia has reported a total of 1,859 COVID-19 cases, more than 1,400 of which were locally transmitted.

The Asian country has so far recorded at least two COVID-19-related deaths since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March, 2020. Enditem