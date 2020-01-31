UN envoy reaches Damascus to discuss constitutional committee meeting

DAMASCUS, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen arrived in Damascus on Tuesday to meet with Syrian officials.

The pro-government al-Watan newspaper said the special envoy will discuss with the Syrian officials the meeting of the constitutional committee that has been formed to amend the Syrian constitution.

The newspaper said Pedersen will hear the stance of the Syrian government regarding the upcoming meeting of the constitutional committee.

In October of 2019, the Syrian Constitutional Committee, made up of opposition, civil society and government delegations, began operation.

The decision to establish the Syrian Constitutional Committee was adopted in Sochi, Russia, in January 2018.