UN envoy to Libya resigns for health reasons

TRIPOLI, March 2 (Xinhua) — The UN Special Envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, on Monday requested to be relieved from his duties for health reasons.

“For more than two years, I sought to reunite the Libyans, curb the foreign interference, and preserve the unity of the country .. I acknowledge that my health no longer allows this rate of stress. So I asked the Secretary-General to relieve me from my mission, hoping that Libya would enjoy peace and stability,” Salame tweeted.

Salame replaced German diplomat Martin Kobler in mid-2017 as the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Libya and Head of UN Support Mission in Libya.

Since then, Salame has been making efforts to bring the Libyan parties into negotiation and help find a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

The North African nation has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and unrest.