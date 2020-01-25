UN envoy voices optimism about new Lebanese gov’t

BEIRUT, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis expressed on Friday his optimism about the new government’s ability to implement reforms after his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

“After listening to Diab, I have no doubts that he will be working on fighting against corruption and ensuring transparency among other reforms measures to be included in the ministerial statement,” Kubis was quoted as saying by the National News Agency.

Kubis noted it will be difficult to restore people’s confidence without preparing a ministerial statement that reflects their demands.

The UN official did not give a specific period for assessing the new cabinet’s performance, saying it is the Lebanese people who should monitor the cabinet’s work and follow up on its potential achievements.

Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday.