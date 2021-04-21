UN experts want ‘evidence of life’ of Emirati princess

GENEVA

UN human rights experts on Tuesday called on the United Arab Emirates government to provide meaningful information on the fate of Princess Sheikha Latifa and assurances of her safety and well-being, without delay.

Sheikha Latifa is the daughter Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and was reportedly abducted while attempting to flee the country in 2018.

“Evidence of life and assurances regarding her well-being are urgently required,” the experts said after UN requests for information on her.

They called for independent verification of her detention conditions and for her immediate release.

“We are alarmed that, following the public release in February of footage in which Sheikha Latifa reported being deprived of her liberty against her will, and the subsequent official request for further information on her situation, no concrete information has been provided by the authorities,” they said.

Several independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said they were troubled by allegations of human rights violations against Sheikha Latifa and the possible threat to her life.

“The statement issued by the Emirates authorities’ merely indicating that she was being ‘cared for at home’ is not sufficient at this stage,” the experts said.

The UN spoke of the violation of Sheikha Latifa’s right, as a woman, to live a life free of discrimination and violence.

“Her continued incommunicado detention can have harmful physical and psychological consequences and may amount to cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment,” said the experts.

The experts included Nils Melzer, special rapporteur on torture and other inhuman treatment, Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions, and Dubravka Simonovic, special rapporteur on violence against women.