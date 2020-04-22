UN General Assembly asks for equal access to supplies for COVID-19

A nurse works on a testing vehicle in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 21, 2020. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, April 21 (Xinhua) — The General Assembly has adopted a resolution, asking for efforts to ensure equal access to supplies for COVID-19, in particular in developing countries.

The resolution was adopted on Monday through a decision-making procedure due to the pandemic. Its adoption was made known on Tuesday.

The resolution requests the secretary-general to help promote and ensure access to and distribution of preventive tools, laboratory testing, reagents and supporting materials, essential medical supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future COVID-19 vaccines, with a view to making them available to all those in need, in particular in developing countries.

It encourages member states to work in partnership with all relevant stakeholders toward the rapid development, manufacturing and distribution of diagnostics, antiviral medicines, personal protective equipment and vaccines.

It calls on member states and other relevant stakeholders to immediately take steps to prevent speculation on and undue stockpiling of essential medicines, vaccines, personal protective equipment and medical equipment that are required to effectively address COVID-19.

The resolution requests the secretary-general, in close collaboration with the World Health Organization, to take the necessary steps to effectively coordinate and follow up on the efforts of the UN system to promote and ensure global access to medicines, vaccines and medical equipment needed to face COVID-19, and, in this regard, to consider establishing an inter-agency task force. ■