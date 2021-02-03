UN humanitarians aid Fiji in wake of tropical cyclone Ana

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that it is helping the government-led response in Fiji to aid about 480,000 people affected by tropical cyclone Ana.

More than 10,000 people are sheltering in evacuation centers because of widespread flooding and damage to infrastructure, OCHA said in a release. The storm hit the South Pacific group of islands two days ago.

Flooding of roads, villages, towns and communities near streams, rivers and low-lying areas remains a threat to Fiji, the Fiji Meteorological Service said. Ana weakened and downgraded on Monday to a category 2 system.

"No request for international assistance has been made at this stage," OCHA said. "The United Nations stands by to support further with the humanitarian response."