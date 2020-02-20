UN invites countries to develop strategies, policy interventions to address homelessness

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — UN Economic and Social Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution inviting countries to “develop comprehensive, intersectoral national strategies and specific policy interventions to address homelessness.”

The resolution encourages national and local governments to improve access to affordable housing through integrated housing policies and social protection measures, including social protection on both the demand and the supply sides.

It also invites national and local governments, in collaboration with the private sector and local communities, to stimulate the supply of a variety of adequate housing options that are safe, affordable and accessible for members of different income groups of society.

“An affordable housing policy, while essential, is not sufficient to end homelessness,” said the resolution, adding that it should be accompanied by other measures such as social protection policies.

The resolution calls upon countries to combat discrimination and negative stereotypes against people experiencing homelessness, including by strengthening anti-discrimination laws, advocacy and awareness-raising.

The resolution was adopted in the 58th session of the Commission for Social Development, which is the advisory body responsible for the social development pillar of global development. The priority theme for the session was “affordable housing and social protection systems for all to address homelessness.”