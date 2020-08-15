UN launches appeal to support Lebanon recovery from blast

The United Nations and humanitarian partners on Friday launched an appeal worth 565 million U.S. dollars to help Lebanon move from immediate life-saving humanitarian relief following the Beirut explosion toward long-term recovery.

The appeal seeks funds for humanitarian partners to help people in need in Lebanon by targeting food security, health, shelter and education, according to a “flash appeal” by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The funds will be used to provide the immediate delivery of hot meals and food rations and deliveries to stabilize the national grain supply; to help rehabilitate damaged health facilities and provide trauma kits and essential medications; to provide cash for shelter for displaced families and to repair common building areas and facilities that were affected by the blast; to repair schools and provide educational supplies and psychological support for children.

The appeal covers the first two phases of what will be a three-phase response to the explosion. The immediate humanitarian response, which has been swift and wide-ranging, is the first phase. It must quickly move into the second phase: recovery and reconstruction, which will cost billions of dollars and require a mix of public and private finance. The third phase is about responding to Lebanon’s pre-existing socioeconomic crisis which is already exacerbated by COVID-19, according to OCHA.

The massive Aug. 4 blast at the port of Beirut came as Lebanon faces a multi-faceted crisis. In recent months, economic contraction, increasing poverty, and rising prices have compounded needs among Lebanese and non-Lebanese communities, including the large Syrian and Palestine refugee populations.

Meanwhile, increasing COVID-19 transmission is straining the country’s health systems. As of Wednesday, 7,413 total cases had been recorded. Half of the total infections recorded to date have been diagnosed in the past two weeks alone, said OCHA.