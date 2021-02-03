UN mission chief vows to support Sudan’s democratic transformation, economic recovery

KHARTOUM, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, vowed to support Sudan’s bid to achieve democratic transformation, peace, and economic recovery, said the UNITAMS on Tuesday.

Perthes arrived in Khartoum early Tuesday to take up his functions as Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Sudan and Head of the UNITAMS, it said in a press release.

“I am looking forward to working with the transitional authorities and the great people of Sudan,” Perthes was quoted in the press release as saying.

“I will devote my energy on supporting Sudan achieve its goals of democratic transformation, peace, and economic recovery,” he added.

The mission explained that Perthes would remain in quarantine for seven days to ensure he is COVID-19 free before starting a schedule of meetings with national authorities, partners and colleagues

The UN official is looking forward to working with the UN family at large and its partners in supporting a peaceful transition to democracy in Sudan, as mandated by UN Security Council resolution 2524.

On June 4, 2020, the UN Security Council adopted the resolution to establish a political mission in Khartoum to support the transitional period in Sudan.

Sudan entered a political transition process after the Sudanese army ousted former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following a popular uprising that lasted for months.

On Aug. 21, 2019, Sudan started a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government comprising military and civilian officials. Enditem