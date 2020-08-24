UN mission in Libya welcomes appointment of fact-finding experts for Libya

TRIPOLI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday welcomed the appointment of three independent fact-finding experts for Libya by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“This appointment comes at a time when Libyans are in dire need of justice and accountability,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

The UN mission called on relevant Libyan authorities to extend their full cooperation to the experts of Fact-Finding Mission on Libya (FFML).

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday announced the appointment of the members of the independent FFML, which will provide an oral update at the Human Rights Council in September 2020, followed by a comprehensive written report on the situation of human rights in Libya in 2021, according to a statement issued by the office of the High Commissioner.

The FFML was established by the UN Human Rights Council on June 22 to document alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by all parties in Libya since 2016. Enditem