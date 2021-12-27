UN mission says 200 rebels have been driven out of a town in the southern Central African Republic.

On the 12th of December, there were violent incidents in Boyo town.

According to the UN peacekeeping mission, 6-7 killed 15 civilians and displaced nearly 1,500.

According to the UN mission in the Central African Republic, peacekeepers conducted an operation in the southern town of Boyo, forcing around 200 rebels to flee.

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) said in a briefing note that fighters from the rebel group Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) had occupied houses and the mayor’s residence in Boyo.

“The MINUSCA force intervened to ensure civilian protection,” the statement said, adding that “clearing operations in the town are continuing with robust patrols.”

In a briefing note dated February 22, MINUSCA “strongly condemned human rights violations and increased attacks by armed groups” in the central African country, which has been mired in a sociopolitical and security crisis since 2012.

Between December and January, the UN’s mission in the country documented 23 incidents of abuse and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, which it describes as a “surge of attacks.”

