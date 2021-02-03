UN mission to inspect Yemeni oil tanker put on hold: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The planned UN technical mission to inspect the derelict Safer oil tanker has been put on hold after the Houthi rebels seem to be reneging on their earlier approval for such a mission, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday.

“We are also very concerned by indications that the Houthi de facto authorities are considering a ‘review’ of their formal approval of the mission to deploy. Houthi officials have advised the UN to pause certain preparations pending the outcome of such process, which would create further delays to the mission,” said the spokesman.

“In light of these challenges, the timeline of deployment of the mission remains uncertain and dependent on the continued facilitation of all stakeholders involved. We hope to receive a renewed commitment from the Houthi de facto authorities to resolve this urgent matter as soon as possible. Any other outcome would be extremely disappointing,” he said.

The United Nations remains committed to doing everything possible to address the grave humanitarian and environmental threat posed by the Safer tanker, which is carrying 1.1 million barrels of oil and at risk of rupture, said Dujarric in a note to correspondents.

Following the formal acceptance by the Houthi de facto authorities in November 2020 of the technical scope of work for the UN technical mission, the United Nations has liaised closely with them on multiple logistical issues. Those discussions had been constructive, he said.

In parallel, the United Nations has been preparing for mission deployment and has committed, to date, up to 3.35 million U.S. dollars for the procurement of items and the deployment of personnel needed for the mission, he said.

“In order to facilitate the leasing of technically equipped service vessels, which are required for the mission, we have requested the Houthi de facto authorities to provide a letter with security assurances. We regret that, to date, we have not received a response to our multiple requests for this letter, the lack of which would increase the cost of the mission by hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said the spokesman.

The Safer has been moored at a port north of the city of Hodeidah since 1988 as a crude oil storage and offloading platform. It has not been inspected or maintained since 2015. Enditem