UN mission welcomes Security Council resolution endorsing Berlin conference outcome on Libya

TRIPOLI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday welcomed the Security Council’s resolution 2510, which endorses the outcomes of the recent Berlin conference on Libya.

“The UNSMIL welcomes the adoption by the Security Council of Resolution 2510 (2020), which endorses the conclusions of the international conference on Libya held in Berlin, affirms the need for a lasting cease-fire; demands full compliance by all member states with the arms embargo, and expresses unequivocal support for SRSG Ghassan Salame and the ongoing UNSMIL-facilitated intra-Libyan dialogue,” the Mission said in a statement.

“With the passage of Resolution 2510, the Libyan people have received a strong signal that the Security Council supports their quest towards peace, stability and a brighter future,” the statement said.

The Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution to endorse the outcome of Berlin conference on Libya held on Jan. 19 and noted that the outcome represents “an important element of a comprehensive solution” to the situation in Libya.

Participants of the Berlin conference, including the representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council, agreed to respect an arms embargo imposed on Libya by the Security Council and to work toward peace in Libya.

The eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign in and around Tripoli since early April 2019, attempting to take over the city and topple the rival UN-backed government.

The fighting killed and injured thousands of people, and displaced more than 150,000 civilians away from their homes.