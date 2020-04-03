UN official urges massive mobilization to support Lebanon in fighting COVID-19

BEIRUT, April 1 (Xinhua) — UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said Wednesday that he has urged the UN leadership for massive mobilization to support Lebanon to fight the COVID-19.

“In my video conference with UN leadership, I urged massive international mobilization of support for Lebanon in three areas including fighting coronavirus emergency, social safety net and help for the most vulnerable as well as humanitarian assistance,” Kubis tweeted.

He also emphasized the importance of national unity during these moments while urging the Lebanese to give the current government political space to act.

Also on Wednesday, Kubis met with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab to discuss ways of supporting Lebanon amid the crisis.

Lebanon is currently going through its worst economic and financial crises with thousands of businesses that have shut down due to nationwide protests which started last Oct. 17 and the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country which led to the layoff of thousands of employees.