UN peacekeepers in Cyprus must have the consent of both sides to succeed, according to Turkey’s foreign minister.

According to Mevlut Cavusoglu, Greek attacks on Turkish Cypriots in 1963 resulted in the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force on the island.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to Turkey’s foreign minister on Wednesday, the success of UN peacekeeping forces requires the cooperation of all parties, including those on the divided island of Cyprus.

“Let me emphasize the importance of the UN seeking the consent of the Turkish Cypriot authorities for the UN peacekeeping force on the island,” Cavusoglu said via video link to a UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting in Seoul, South Korea.

“Furthermore, it should be remembered that the only occupation on the island occurred in 1963, which in turn led to the deployment of a UN peace force in 1964,” he added, referring to ethnic violence on the island by ethnic Greeks, which forced Turkish Cypriots to retreat into enclaves for their safety.

The UN Security Council’s extension of the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force on Cyprus has “no meaning or value for us,” according to Turkey, because it “ignores once again the will of the Turkish Cypriot people.”

“The (Turkish Cypriot) authorities’ consent for the extension of the mandate was not obtained,” a Foreign Ministry statement said, adding that Turkey expects “the UN to rectify this situation… as soon as possible.”

Despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement, Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Beginning in the early 1960s, ethnic attacks forced Turkish Cypriots to flee to enclaves for safety.

Following a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 aimed at annexing Greece, Turkey intervened militarily as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was established as a result in 1983.

Accountability and performance

“Performance and accountability are two key areas that we should work on to make these operations more effective,” Cavusoglu said, adding that joint efforts to improve the capabilities of peacekeeping missions should continue.

“With a victim-centered approach, we need to encourage accountability,” he continued.

Despite the significant progress made in reforming the, Cavusoglu stated that there is still a long way to go.

