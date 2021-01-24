UN peacekeepers offer medical donations to southeast Lebanon

BEIRUT, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Saturday offered medical donations, including medical equipment, medicines, sterilizers and personal protection equipment, to people living in southeastern Lebanon.

Nada Hamad, a physician as the representative of the Lebanese Ministry of Health in Hasbaya District in southeastern Lebanon, received the medical donations from the UN peacekeepers, a UNIFIL media source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The donations, which will benefit 25,000 citizens, were distributed among eight clinics in the border region of southern Lebanon, the source said.

Rawad Salloum, mayor of Hasbaya, confirmed to Xinhua that close cooperation exists between health authorities in southern Lebanon and the UNIFIL in fighting COVID-19.

“It is not the first time that we have received medical aid from the UNIFIL, especially … the medical unit in the Chinese peacekeeping force, which has provided and is still offering a lot of assistance to school students and medical clinics,” she said.

Lebanon’s total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 276,587, while the death toll from the virus stands at 2,270. Enditem