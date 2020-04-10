UN peacekeeping mission in Mali continues to work despite COVID-19: envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 7 (Xinhua) — Head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said Tuesday that the mission has continued its work despite COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Mali has reported 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two in MINUSMA, and five deaths, said Mahamat Saleh Annadif.

The situation has led MINUSMA and the UN Country Team in Mali to develop a contingency plan, which allows staff members to continue to work from home in Mali, and some others, for special reasons and on a voluntary basis, to return to their countries of usual residence while working remotely, he told the Security Council via video teleconference (VTC).

Despite these exceptional conditions, MINUSMA continues to fulfill the mandate given by the Security Council, namely the implementation of the peace agreement in Mali, and supporting the political framework for the management of the crisis in the center region, notably the protection of civilians, the reduction of inter-community violence, the strengthening of the presence of the state and the return of basic social services, said Annadif.

Tuesday’s meeting on Mali is the Security Council’s first open VTC since the council had to modify its working methods in mid-March due to the pandemic.

In Tuesday’s open VTC, however, only Annadif’s statement was webcast.