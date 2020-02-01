UN position on Israel, Palestine issue defined by resolutions for years: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A UN spokesman said Tuesday that the position of the United Nations on the two-state solution of Israel and Palestine has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said that the UN chief has seen the announcement of the United States plan for the Middle East.

He added the United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realizing the vision of two States living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed the long-awaited political aspect of his controversial Middle East peace plan, calling for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital.”

Also on Tuesday, thousands of Palestinians demonstrated in Gaza against the plan.