UN ready to aid Brazil after heavy rains reportedly kill 56 people

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The United Nations is poised to provide support to the government of Brazil in the face of days of torrential downpours which reportedly have killed 56 people, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

The world organization “is in touch with the government and is ready to provide support in light of the intense rains over the past days,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “The rains have caused floods and mudslides and the destruction of infrastructure in many cities.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that as of Monday, 56 people reportedly had been killed and at least 29,000 people evacuated to shelters or safe areas from the most affected states of Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, Dujarric said.

He also told reporters at a regular briefing that Guterres has written to the Brazilian government to convey his condolences.