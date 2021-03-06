UN receives new letter concerning position of Myanmar’s permanent representative

UNITED NATIONS, March 4 (Xinhua) — The United Nations has received new communication from Myanmar’s UN Mission concerning the position of the country’s permanent representative to the world body, said a UN spokesman on Thursday.

“In addition to the communications which we have received in the past few days concerning the permanent representative of Myanmar, we have also received a communication yesterday (Wednesday) from the Permanent Mission of Myanmar, informing us that the deputy permanent representative of Myanmar, Mr. Tin Maung Naing, has submitted his letter of resignation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, and recalling that Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun remains the permanent representative of Myanmar to the United Nations,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Upon request by the chair of the UN Credentials Committee, the new communication has been circulated to the members of the committee, he said.

In the past few days, the United Nations received letters that conflict with each other concerning the position of Myanmar’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

On Monday, Guterres received a letter from Kyaw Moe Tun, informing that he remains Myanmar’s permanent representative to the United Nations. On Tuesday, Guterres received a note verbale from Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry, informing that the State Administration Council of Myanmar has terminated the duties and responsibilities of Kyaw Moe Tun as permanent representative and that Tin Maung Naing has been assigned as the charge d’affaires.

Kyaw Moe Tun, who spoke at a UN General Assembly meeting on Friday against the Myanmar military’s detention of the country’s political leaders, was fired by the military authorities the next day. Enditem