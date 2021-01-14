UN relief agency says contacts Biden office for resuming find

GAZA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — A United Nations official announced on Thursday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) holds contacts with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s office on resuming the U.S. financial support to the Palestinian refugees.

Commissioner-General of the UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini told a news conference in Gaza that the contacts are held with Biden’s office, and “we are optimistic about the resumption of relations with the new U.S. administration.”

He added that the agency looks forward to the U.S. financial allocations to restore its previous status during the next stage, as soon as the new administration assumes its duties.

UNRWA officials had repeatedly warned that the agency is experiencing the most crucial financial crisis in its history due to the severe shortage of international donations. Enditem