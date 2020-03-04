UN relief chief says NW Syria civilians in “grave humanitarian crisis”

UNITED NATIONS, March 3 (Xinhua) — UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, visiting the Turkey-Syria border on Tuesday, said nearly 3 million civilians across northwest Syria “are experiencing a grave humanitarian crisis” and need a cease-fire.

“People are struggling to survive in horrific conditions,” said Lowcock, who is an undersecretary-general and head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. “They are traumatized, cold and many have no choice but to sleep in the open.”

“Despite extraordinary efforts by humanitarian organizations, aid is not reaching everyone who needs it,” he said in a statement from Hatay, Turkey, released in UN Headquarters in New York. “What civilians need is a cease-fire. What civilians need is for international humanitarian law to be respected.”

Lowcock said military activity in the region has displaced nearly 1 million people since Dec. 1. Most of them are women and children.

An estimated 2.8 million people in the northwest need humanitarian assistance, he said. With an appeal for 500 million U.S. dollars, the United Nations hopes to reach 1.1 million of the most vulnerable in the region.

As of Tuesday, more than 300 million dollars had been received or pledged by donors, the emergency relief coordinator said.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Geir Pedersen, the special envoy for Syria, saw senior Turkish officials in Ankara on Monday and was in Cairo on Tuesday to brief foreign ministers of the League of Arab States on the situation in Syria.

“He continues to strongly underline the desperate need for an immediate cease-fire and the protection of civilians,” Dujarric told a regular briefing on Tuesday. “Beyond that, what is needed are arrangements for Idlib that could ensure some stability and help create more conducive conditions for a political process.”