UN says 7.9 mln people in NE Nigeria need humanitarian aid in 2020

UNITED NATIONS, March 4 (Xinhua) — The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has confirmed that a total of 7.9 million people in northeast Nigeria need humanitarian aid in 2020, a UN spokesperson said Wednesday.

“That’s more than one out of every two people in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Humanitarian organizations have faced increased access constraints and security-related incidents which are hampering a more effective response in those three states, said Dujarric, adding that with the upsurge in attacks over the past year, aid agencies have been forced to scale down their work and temporarily withdraw staff in some areas.

“Across the three states, some 1.2 million people are out of reach for humanitarian workers,” he added. “All parties must allow and facilitate safe and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid by people in need.”

“The UN also stresses the urgent need for greater respect of international law and protection of civilians who are trapped in a crisis that is not of their making,” Dujarric said.