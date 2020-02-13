UN Security Council calls for integration of child protection provisions into peace processes

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The UN Security Council on Wednesday called for the integration of child protection provisions into peace processes.

In a presidential statement issued to coincide with the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, the council asked UN member states, UN entities, the Peacebuilding Commission, and other parties concerned to integrate child protection provisions into all peace negotiations, cease-fire and peace agreements, and in provisions for cease-fire monitoring.

The council also called on all parties concerned to ensure that the protection, rights, well-being and empowerment of children affected by armed conflict are fully incorporated and prioritized in all post-conflict recovery and reconstruction.

The council welcomed the UN practical guidance on the integration of child protection issues into peace processes, which was developed by the secretary-general’s special representative for children and armed conflict, together with relevant child protection actors, and will be launched on Wednesday.

The Security Council encouraged mediators, facilitators and other negotiators, including member states, regional and sub-regional organizations and all other relevant actors involved in peace and mediation processes, to use this practical guidance as a tool, as much as possible, in peace and mediation processes.

It urged all parties concerned to ensure that child protection provisions relating to the release and reintegration of former child soldiers are integrated into all peace negotiations, cease-fire and peace agreements, and in provisions for cease-fire monitoring.

The council stressed the importance of accountability for all violations and abuses against children in armed conflict and called on all states to continue to address impunity.