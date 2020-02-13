UN Security Council extends ban on illicit oil exports from Libya

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — The Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to extend the ban on the illicit export of petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, till April 30, 2021.

Resolution 2509 won the support of 14 of the 15 members of the Security Council. Russia abstained.

The current ban expires on Feb. 15, 2020.

Resolution 2509 also extends the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Libya sanctions committee of the Security Council till May 15, 2021.

It decides that the panel shall provide to the Security Council an interim report on its work no later than Sept. 15, 2020, and a final report to the council no later than March 15, 2021, with its findings and recommendations.

The resolution calls for full compliance by all UN member states with the arms embargo and the travel ban and asset freeze, and further calls on all member states not to intervene in the conflict or take measures that exacerbate the conflict.