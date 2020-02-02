UN Security Council renews sanctions against Central African Republic

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — The Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to extend sanctions against the Central African Republic (CAR) for 6 months.

Determining that the situation in the CAR “continues to consitute a threat to international peace and security in the region,” resolution 2507 decides to renew the sanctions regime including arms embargo till July 31, 2020.

It also decides to extend the mandate of the panel of experts, which helps the Security Council with the implementation of the sanctions, till Aug. 31, 2020.

This is the first renewal of the CAR sanctions regime following the signing of the Political Peace Agreement in the CAR between the government and 14 armed groups in Bangui on Feb. 6, 2019. Since then, there has been a notable decrease, compared to the previous year, in military confrontations between armed groups and CAR security forces and in human rights violations linked to the conflict.

The CAR has been in civil war since 2012, which is being fought along religious and ethnic lines.