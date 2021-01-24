UN Security Council to discuss Abbas’s initiative to hold int’l peace conference: Palestinian official

RAMALLAH, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The UN Security Council will hold a session to discuss the situation in the Middle East region including the Palestinian issue, a senior Palestinian official said Saturday.

“The session will be held on Tuesday,” Riyad Mansour, Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, told the Palestinian official radio Voice of Palestine.

He explained that the session will discuss three critical issues related to the Palestinian issue. The first one is the initiative made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to convene an international peace conference.

The second issue is the presidential decrees issued by the Palestinian president to hold general elections in the Palestinian territories, as well as their preparations, Mansour said.

“The third issue is related to the new U.S. government headed by Joe Biden and the Palestinian willingness to deal with it on the basis of its backing off from controversial positions by Donald Trump,” he added.

On Oct. 28, Abbas called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold urgent consultations on convening an international peace conference.

In a letter sent to Guterres, the Palestinian leader called on the majority of the UN Security Council’s members “to start preparing at the beginning of next year (2021) for an international conference for peace in the Middle East.” Enditem