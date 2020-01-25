UN seeks 1 bln USD to aid Somalia in 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The United Nations seeks 1 billion U.S. dollars to fund the humanitarian operations for Somalia in 2020, a UN spokesman said Thursday.

Farhan Haq, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said the world body, together with the Somali government and its humanitarian partners, has launched the 2020 Humanitarian Response for the Horn of African country.

He said the money will be used to provide life-saving assistance and livelihood support to 3 million people, nearly half of whom are internally displaced.

However, some 5.2 million people in Somalia need humanitarian assistance, including 1.7 million people displaced by conflict, insecurity, forced evictions, droughts, and floods, according to the United Nations.

The UN humanitarian office has said that Somalia is one of the most complex longstanding humanitarian crises in the world. Climatic shocks, coupled with conflict, widespread poverty and protracted vulnerability, have exacerbated the situation.