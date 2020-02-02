UN seeks 70 mln USD to control locust plague in Horn of Africa

NAIROBI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said Wednesday it requires 7 billion shillings (about 70 million U.S. dollars) to tackle the locust plague that has already infested the Horn of Africa.

FAO said the funds will be used to support rapid control operations and measures to protect livelihoods and prevent deterioration of the food security situation.

“It is the worst outbreak of Desert Locusts seen in the region for decades,” FAO said in its latest update on the Desert Locust upsurge, warning of an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods especially in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.

According to FAO’s latest update, the current situation would be further worsened by new breeding that will produce more locust infestations in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. South Sudan and Uganda are at risk and there is also concern about new swarms forming in Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Yemen.

“As numbers continue to rise there is now serious concern that South Sudan and Uganda are under threat because some of the swarms in Kenya are only 200kms from the country’s borders with its neighbors,” the FAO said.

Keith Cressman, FAO’s senior locust forecasting officer, said locust swarms have started laying eggs and another generation of breeding will increase locust numbers.

“Urgent efforts must be made to stop them from increasing to protect the livelihoods of farmers and livestock holders,” Cressman said.

According to FAO, tens of thousands of hectares of croplands and pasture have been damaged in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia with potentially severe consequences in a region where 11.9 million people are already food insecure.

“A locust swarm of one square kilometer can eat the same amount of food in one day as 35,000 people,” said FAO.

In Kenya, said the UN agency, immature swarms are moving through northern and central areas and have so far invaded 13 counties.

It said some swarms have started to lay eggs that will hatch in early February and new swarms are expected to form in early April.

FAO said swarms are present and breeding in Somalia’s north-east as well as in the south near the Kenyan border.