UN seeks 76 mln USD for Madagascar aid

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — UN humanitarians appealed on Tuesday for 76 million U.S. dollars to aid more than 1 million people in Madagascar facing a potentially life-threatening lack of food, nutrition, water, sanitation and health assistance.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced the Flash Appeal as the Grand Sud agricultural sector suffers the worst drought in 10 years and COVID-19 lockdowns. “One in three people in the south is now severely food insecure.”

Last month a food-security analysis showed more than 135,000 children under the age of 5 projected to be suffering from acute malnutrition in the Grand Sud.

This Flash Appeal complements Madagascar’s own national response plan, OCHA said in a release. “It will improve food security for 1.1 million people, provide access to water for 420,000 of the most vulnerable, give nutritional support to 300,000 children under age 5 and ensure essential health-care services for 230,000 people.” Enditem