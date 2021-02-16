UN seeks more than 1 bln USD to help 4 mln Somalis in 2021

MOGADISHU, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Somalia and the United Nations on Monday launched the 2021 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), seeking 1.09 billion U.S. dollars to provide life-saving assistance to 4 million people who will be in critical need of humanitarian assistance across the country in 2021.

Adam Abdelmoula, humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, said the HRP estimates that 5.9 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2021, an increase from 5.2 million in 2020.

“As a result, we expect humanitarian needs to grow during 2021. Our support in ensuring availability and access to basic services such as food, shelter and health services is therefore vital,” Abdelmoula said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu.

He said multiple crises including erratic climate shocks, protracted conflict, disease outbreaks and a massive desert locust infestation have driven millions of children, women and men in Somalia to the brink of survival.

According to the UN, the humanitarian situation in Somalia worsened in 2020, compounded by the triple threat of floods, COVID-19 and desert locusts.

In 2021, the UN said, Somalia is projected to face more significant humanitarian challenges. Enditem