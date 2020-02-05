UN totally committed to two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that the organization is totally committed to the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We are totally committed to the two-state solution. And we are totally committed to supporting Israelis and Palestinians to come to a peace process for a two-state with the two-state solution based on international law, based on Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and based on the borders of 1967,” the UN chief told reporters at a press conference on UN work priorities for 2020.

“Our position is very clear. We are the guardians of the UN resolutions and international law in relation to the policy in question,” the secretary-general added.

“We have not changed our position,” he noted.

On Jan. 28, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his controversial Middle East peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century,” calling for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital.”

The U.S. president outlined the 80-page plan at the White House along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that it proposes a “realistic” two-state solution.

The Security Council will hear a briefing behind closed doors from Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser, on the plan on Thursday, the council president said Monday.

“The understanding is that the United States will request closed consultations in order to brief council members on the American plan. The idea, as I understand, will be that Mr. Kushner, as the special envoy, would be participating in that meeting,” said Belgian UN ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, whose country holds the Security Council presidency for the month of February.