UN voices concerns over deteriorating humanitarian situation in western Libya

TRIPOLI, April 20 (Xinhua) — The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around the capital Tripoli and in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of Tripoli.

“UNSMIL is extremely concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Tripoli and its surroundings as a result of the intensification of fighting in the past few days,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

During the past few days, five civilians were killed and at least 28 civilians were injured, including women and children, because of the dramatic increase of indiscriminate shelling on civilian-populated areas in Tripoli, it said.

The mission noted that the shelling also forced more people to flee their homes and caused damage to civilian properties and infrastructure.

“UNSMIL is also alarmed by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Tarhuna because of the military escalation in and around the city, resulting in the fresh displacement of civilians,” the statement added.

The mission also expressed concerns over reported arbitrary arrests of civilians and mistreatment of both civilians and fighters in Tarhuna.

“This senseless and protracted war must stop immediately. UNSMIL renews its call for a humanitarian truce to allow Libyans to prepare for the holy month in peace and the authorities to provide the urgently needed services, treat the wounded and address the mounting threat of COVID-19,” the statement said.

On April 4, 2019, the east-based army launched a military campaign in and around Tripoli in an attempt to take over the city and topple the rival UN-backed government.

The armed conflict killed and injured many civilians and displaced more than 150,000 others away from their homes, according the UNSMIL.

Last Wednesday, UNSMIL said it is alarmed by the continuing escalation of violence in Libya, particularly by the recent intensification of fighting, causing civilian casualties and risking new waves of displacement. Enditem