UN watching Myanmar situation with concern during health emergency

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The United Nations is watching the situation in Myanmar “very closely and with concern,” a UN spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The latest political developments in Myanmar come at a particularly difficult time for the country, as it is experiencing a public health emergency with significant socio-economic impacts,” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The first vaccines arrived in Myanmar only last week and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic must remain a priority for the foreseeable future, he told a regular briefing.

The United Nations has more than 2,500 personnel in Myanmar, both international and national, providing crucial development and humanitarian support to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law, he said.

The United Nations has been providing significant support to the public health response to COVID-19 in Myanmar. The world body is also providing humanitarian assistance to more than 1 million people in the country, he said. Enditem