UN welcomes South Sudan move to set up Hybrid Court

JUBA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Human Rights Office welcomed the decision by South Sudan to establish Hybrid Court and the Commission on Truth, Reconciliation and Healing to try war crimes committed during the more than six years of conflict, said Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement Tuesday.

The move was described as an important step towards confronting and dealing with past human rights violations to prevent further violence.

“Over many years, victims of extremely grave human rights violations have awaited the implementation of these key mechanisms of justice, truth and remedy. We count on South Sudan to now move swiftly to advance this important step by signing the Memorandum of Understanding already negotiated with the African Union,” read the statement. “The UN Human Rights Office stands ready to continue supporting South Sudan in the implementation of transitional justice processes.”

South Sudan on Jan. 29 approved the establishment of the Hybrid Court which will be constituted by both South Sudanese and judges from other African countries as soon as it is set up.

South Sudan is currently struggling to implement key aspects of the 2018 peace deal, such as the training and unification of both opposition and government troops.

The necessary unified forces estimated to be around 83,000 personnel are expected to take charge of security during the transitional period. Enditem