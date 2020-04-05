UN, Zimbabwe launch $715M humanitarian response plan

HARARE, Zimbabwe

In an attempt to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 as well as the effects of climate change and economic challenges, the UN and Zimbabwe jointly launched a $715 million response plan on Thursday.

The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan is targeting 5.6 million people with food assistance and support in the area of health, water-sanitation-hygiene, nutrition and protection.

“The Humanitarian Response Plan will play a key role in mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting those most vulnerable in communities in Zimbabwe,” read a joint statement.

Last year, Zimbabwe experienced multiple climate and economic-related shocks impacting the lives of many in both rural and urban communities, and the worst was Cyclone IDAI.

In early 2019, Zimbabwe together with the UN launched a humanitarian appeal of $234 million which was revised in August to $331.5 million.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe needs more resources, hence, an appeal of the $715 million has been made.

Approximately 60% of the total amount, or $422 million, has been planned for food security; $63 million for health; $61 million for water, sanitation and hygiene; $42 million for education; $21 million for protection; $18 million for nutrition; $10 million for shelter, and $950,000 for camp coordination and management, according to the statement.

As many as 42 African countries have so far reported a total of 3,667 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 86 deaths, with the latest country being Malawi which reported its first three confirmed cases on Thursday.