Unaccompanied migrant kids held for 77 hours on average at U.S. border: report

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) — Unaccompanied migrant kids crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are held in Border Patrol custody for 77 hours on average, longer than the 72 hours permitted under U.S. law, according to a CNN report on Wednesday.

On average, over the last 21 days the U.S. Border Patrol, part of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), arrested around 340 children who crossed the southern U.S. border alone, said the report, citing CBP internal documents it has reviewed.

The average time in Border Patrol facilities, which are not designed to hold children, was longer than three days on average partly as a result of limited shelter capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the report.

In January, more than 5,800 unaccompanied children and nearly 7,500 families were taken into custody by CBP at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the agency’s most recent monthly data, up from December.

The numbers are expected to increase, said the report. Enditem