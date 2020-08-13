Unal on verge of Getafe move, COVID-19 still threatens La Liga

MADRID, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Spanish La Liga club Getafe are on the verge of signing Turkish international striker Enes Unal on a five-year contract.

Getafe will pay Villarreal around 10 million euros for the striker who spent last season on loan at Valladolid, scoring eight goals in 37 matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Villarreal are set to confirm the arrival of midfield duo Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin from nearby Valencia, with the arrivals expected to be confirmed either later on Thursday or on Friday.

Valencia were in the news for a different reason on Monday when they were one of several clubs to confirm that members of their squad had tested positive for COVID-19 on the return to pre-season training.

Several other clubs also reported positive test results on the return to work, with Betis striker Loren Moron reported by the club to have been isolated after testing positive.

Three members of the Deportivo Alaves squad also returned positive tests and are currently isolating at home, while in the second division, Las Palmas, Mallorca and Espanyol all issued communiques explaining players had tested positive for COVID-19, although all of those affected have also been reported to be asymptomatic.