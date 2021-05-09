UNAOC chief expresses deep concern over recent violent clashes in, around Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

UNITED NATIONS, May 8 (Xinhua) — The high representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Moratinos, on Saturday expressed “dismay and deep concern” over the recent violent clashes in and around Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third holiest site.

Recalling the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites: In Unity & Solidarity for Safe Worship, the high representative, through a press statement, called for respect of the sanctity of religious sites and stressed the right of worshippers to practice their religious rituals and traditions peacefully and safely without fear or intimidation.

The UNAOC chief appealed for peace and respect of the status quo of the Holy Sites in East Jerusalem and wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.

The clashes erupted on Friday when Israeli police forces stormed the yards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of demonstrators against Israel, leaving at least 205 Palestinians injured, according to Palestinian sources.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have mounted recently as Israel has decided to resettle forcefully Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a predominantly Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem. Enditem