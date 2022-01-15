‘Unbelievable’: Dog rescued from landslide debris nearly a week after home collapses (video)

‘It’s just unbelievable,’ says dog rescued from debris nearly a week after his home was destroyed in a landslide (video).

The Seattle Times (TNS) published an article by Geoff Baker.

SEATTLE — Remy Olivier had gone to their Magnolia, Washington, home every day with his neighbors, wading through the debris in search of their missing 3-year-old black Labrador mix dog, which was killed in a landslide last week.

James and Didi Fritts were in their home on Friday when it slid 15 to 20 feet off its foundation.

James, who was trapped inside, was rescued, but Didi made it out on her own.

But there had been no sign of Sammy until around noon on Thursday, when Olivier described the three of them hearing “a little bit of whining” from the crushed ground floor of the house.

It was found near the partially exposed body of the dog’s sister, Lilli, who was killed when the Perkins Lane West home was knocked off its foundation by mud and debris from an adjacent hillside last Friday.

Firefighters and a rescue-extraction team were dispatched after the Frittses called 911.

Sammy was rescued from the rubble about two and a half hours later, a little dehydrated but otherwise in good condition considering her six days in the rubble.

“There hasn’t been any hope,” Olivier explained.

“We weren’t looking for dogs that were still alive.”

Because there isn’t much left of the house, we assumed she was in the crush.

We thought she and her sister were both dead.”

“We found her right next to her sister,” he added instead.

So she’s spent the entire time next to the other dog.”

The body of the dead dog was partially visible in the rubble, but due to the amount of rubble it was buried beneath, it was left untouched.

On Thursday, rescue workers proceeded with caution, fearful that their presence would cause the red-tagged house to collapse even more.

As the rescue operation unfolded, David Cuerpo, a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department on the scene, said, “Our initial crews were able to hear the dog.”

“We’re cutting through the walls and the flooring right now to see if we can find the dog.”

Chain saws were used to cut through the debris in a systematic manner.

In the second, they made a hole…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.