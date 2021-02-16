Unborn fetus dies from COVID-19 in Israel: state-owned TV

JERUSALEM, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — An unborn fetus died from coronavirus for the first time in Israel after being infected from his mother, state-owned Kan News reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the 29-year-old woman, in the 25th week of her pregnancy, was taken to a hospital in the southern city of Ashdod after not feeling the baby’s movements.

At the hospital it turned out that the baby had died, and a stillbirth was carried out.

The woman suffered from a fever last week and at the hospital she was tested positive for coronavirus, the report said, adding further tests showed the fetus was also positive for coronavirus.

The hospital told the channel that this is one of the few cases in the world that a fetus died from coronavirus in its mother’s womb. Enditem