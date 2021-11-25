Uncovering Rape Culture, Zara McDermott, BBC3, review: There’s a serious problem in our schools.

Uncovering Rape Culture, Zara McDermott, BBC3, review: There is a serious problem in our schools.

Before hearing similar upsetting stories from school girls, the former Love Islander shared her own experience of sexual harassment.

When former Love Island star Zara McDermott set out to expose the extent of the rape culture (in which sexual violence and victim blaming are the norm) that exists in British schools, she encountered one major roadblock: no one wanted to talk about it.

Not the high school boys she wanted to interview, not the schools, and certainly not the owners of Pornhub, whom McDermott believes are partly to blame for promoting a sexually aggressive view of women.

Even her own boyfriend, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, was hesitant and embarrassed to respond to her questions about his pornographic viewing habits and whether privilege plays a role in rape culture.

It was infuriating at times, but it was probably more so for the presenter, who has a personal interest in the subject.

“I’m going to tell you about a sexual assault that happened to me four years ago that I’ve never spoken about before,” she said at the start of the film, before recounting the terrifying experience of being approached by a schoolboy who told her he was going to rape her.

Websites like Everyone’s Invited (which invites people to share their experiences with sexual harassment in schools) and the murder of Sarah Everard, however, prompted her to look into the matter.

It’s not always a good idea to have celebrities, rather than trained journalists or experts, front documentaries about hotly debated and sensitive topics, but McDermott proved to be an excellent listener and maintained her cool even when her subjects irritated her.

She even had her own Louis Theroux moment when she tracked down the headquarters of MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, and attempted to gain entry before being told to leave the private property.

McDermott had better luck talking to young women, who told him about rape, sexual assault, and harassment they had experienced at school.

Almost every single one of them had their trust in the institutions that were supposed to protect them betrayed, with some even being forced to attend classes with their perpetrator.

The story of Semina, a 12-year-old girl who committed suicide after being raped and pressured into sending nude photos, was particularly heartbreaking.

“She thought it was all over.”

