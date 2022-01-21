Under ambitious transformation plans, Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries will be demolished.

The Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow will be demolished as part of ambitious transformation plans.

Under ambitious plans to redevelop the heart of Glasgow’s city centre and create a new neighborhood, one of the city’s most popular shopping centres could be demolished.

Landsec, the shopping centre’s long-time owner, wants to demolish the existing structure to make way for a new ‘urban neighborhood’ in the heart of the city.

Due to the retail disruption caused by the pandemic, Glasgow City Council has been working with the development company to look for ways to transform the area.

A new residential, shopping, and office quarter would be built as part of a decade-long project to improve the area.

On the void above Queen Street Station, a new public space could be built to improve access throughout the city, create high-quality active travel routes, and improve connections to the station and other public transportation hubs.

The Royal Concert Hall is not included in the plans, but the area surrounding the steps is likely to be included.

“Cities around the world are learning to adapt to the changing habits of the public – and we want to help Glasgow be well-positioned to do the same,” said David Heaford, Managing Director – Development at Landsec.

“Our vision is to replace the existing shopping centre in Glasgow city centre with an exciting new mixed-use urban neighbourhood that combines world-class shopping with places to work, live, and play.”

“Our plans will seek to expand the city’s iconic and accessible grid layout, support the city’s net-zero goals, and be informed by the needs and perspectives of residents, visitors, and businesses.”

We’ll begin a broad consultation in the spring to help create a place that makes a long-term positive contribution to the city and all who live, work, and visit here.”

During the construction phase, over 850 construction jobs could be created per year, eventually leading to 9,500 permanent jobs in the city center.

“Glasgow, like town and city centers around the world, is facing significant and accelerating structural changes,” said Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council.

These preliminary proposals detail a response to those changes, ensuring that Glasgow’s city center remains vibrant, successful, and evolving.

