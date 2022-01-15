Under Donald Trump’s leadership, Republicans are on a dangerous and unprecedented path to extremism.

Trump’s personality isn’t the only thing that stands out.

According to Simon Marks in Washington, his ideas do as well.

IN WASHINGTON, DC – The most jarring image of the year in Washington came last Thursday on the House of Representatives floor.

Nancy Pelosi invited lawmakers to observe a moment of silence in the House of Representatives chamber shortly after President Biden’s speech commemorating the 6 January uprising on Capitol Hill.

The Speaker sought to pay tribute to the four police officers who died in connection with the riot exactly a year after she was pursued by Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory supporters, one of whom threatened to “shoot her through the head, live on television.”

“They all put their lives on the line to defend our democracy by defending the Capitol,” she said, calling on “all members to rise for a moment of silence.”

However, “all members” were not present while the traditional silence was observed.

Despite their claims to be the party of law and order, only two Republicans dared to show up and risk the former president’s wrath.

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming was one of them, cementing her reputation as a traitor among Trump supporters after supporting the former President’s impeachment last year and spearheading congressional investigations into the riot.

Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was flanked by a Republican who drew the most attention:

At the age of 80, the man once dubbed “Republican Darth Vader” is rarely seen in public these days.

He chose the anniversary to chastise the current Republican leadership.

“It’s not a leadership that resembles any of the people I knew when I was here for ten years,” he told reporters, confirming his daughter’s assertion that the party is “in thrall to a cult of personality” and “dangerous for the country.”

Donald Trump is undeniably the most powerful figure in the “Grand Old Party.”

He seeks to fill the void left by the absence of a formal opposition leader in a country where there is none.

It’s never happened before.

No other former president – or “defeated former president,” as Biden described Trump last week – has maintained such a vice-like grip on his party.

Trump’s personality isn’t the only thing that dominates.

His ideas are no different.

The leader of the party.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Republicans chart dangerous and unprecedented course towards extremism under Donald Trump’s direction